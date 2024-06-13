Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $144.83 and last traded at $145.06. 392,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,193,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,752,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,752,565.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 5,178 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $766,810.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,591.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,309,981 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day moving average is $107.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

