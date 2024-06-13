MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CAO Mark Torossian Sells 1,018 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $83,180.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MoneyLion Stock Up 10.2 %

ML opened at $92.00 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,742,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth $1,011,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

