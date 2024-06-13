Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as low as $27.77 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 2345185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

