Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 665,461,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 291,945,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.

