Motorola Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $379.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.32 and its 200-day moving average is $337.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $380.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,115 shares of company stock worth $1,474,987. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

