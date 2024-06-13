MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading Up 2%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.06. 12,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

MPC Container Ships ASA Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 59 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 126,943 twenty-foot equivalent units.

