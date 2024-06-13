Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Calin Popa Sells 23,223 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MULN stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $324.90.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mullen Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MULN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

