Myron W. Wentz Sells 3,700 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $179,857.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,048,890.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $879.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

