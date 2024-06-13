National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE)

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCE. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.15.

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.58. BCE has a one year low of C$43.96 and a one year high of C$61.99.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.