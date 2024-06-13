National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $3.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.44. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Further Reading

