National Bank Financial Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.36.

Shares of HBM opened at C$12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$14.33.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,414 shares of company stock worth $395,305. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

