National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
