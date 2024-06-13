National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

