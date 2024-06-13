National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.
NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NA
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 5.9 %
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank of Canada
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.