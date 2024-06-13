National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$115.00.

NA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$109.49 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$84.27 and a 12-month high of C$118.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

