National Storage Affiliates Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a payout ratio of -560.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $42.54.
Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust
In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than National Storage Affiliates Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Broadcom Stock Soars 15.3% on Strong Q2 Results and Stock Split
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is a Bull Flag Pattern? Explanation and Examples
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Real Reason Yum! Brands Is Outperforming McDonald’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.