nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $35.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 643.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

