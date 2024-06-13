Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 76,582 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 76,582 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,275,090.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Warby Parker Stock Down 0.5 %
Warby Parker stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.86.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 781.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,590,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,934,000 after buying an additional 1,410,243 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter valued at about $15,812,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,030 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $12,034,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warby Parker Company Profile
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
