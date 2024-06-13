Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$56.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$60.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

