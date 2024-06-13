Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Holdings Lifted by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,704 shares during the quarter. Nextracker comprises about 6.2% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Nextracker worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,460. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NXT opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts predict that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.52.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

