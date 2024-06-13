NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $300.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $274.69.

NICE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $174.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 8.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

