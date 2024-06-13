Nick Keher Purchases 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($189.63).

On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($190.17).

On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher acquired 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($190.37).

Shares of ONT opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £886.74 million, a P/E ratio of -541.05 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.46) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.87).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

