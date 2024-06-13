Nick Keher Purchases 146 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Keher acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($189.63).
Nick Keher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Nick Keher acquired 131 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($190.17).
- On Thursday, April 11th, Nick Keher acquired 130 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($190.37).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ONT opened at GBX 102.80 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.01. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 91.24 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £886.74 million, a P/E ratio of -541.05 and a beta of 0.64.
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
