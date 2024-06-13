Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NKLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nikola

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.11. Nikola has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nikola news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,243,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,222.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 27.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after buying an additional 12,085,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 65.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,695,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after buying an additional 4,229,114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 90.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,812,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,809,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,242,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,577,112 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.