Noble Financial Comments on AZZ Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

AZZ opened at $79.19 on Thursday. AZZ has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AZZ by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

