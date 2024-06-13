NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 70.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of NorthWestern Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

