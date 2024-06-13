NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XSNX stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. NovAccess Global has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. The company has a market cap of $544,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

