Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54.30 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 58.81 ($0.75). Approximately 4,987,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,494% from the average daily volume of 138,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.80 ($0.89).

Novacyt Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.63 and a beta of -1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.25.

About Novacyt

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.