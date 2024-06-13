Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Thomas N. Secor Sells 1,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Novanta stock opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
