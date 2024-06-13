Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Director Thomas N. Secor Sells 1,000 Shares

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Up 2.8 %

Novanta stock opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novanta

About Novanta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $81,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.