Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.72. 36,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,957,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLPX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Olaplex Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Olaplex

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,232,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 929,693 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Further Reading

