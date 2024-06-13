ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.21

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 929653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONON. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ON by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in ON by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California First Leasing Corp raised its position in ON by 179.3% in the first quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.