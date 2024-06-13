One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Insider Mark Waller Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Waller purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($11,920.53).

One Click Group Limited provides online taxation preparation software in Australia. It offers One Click Life, a platform that manages individual finance through mobile phones; and One Click Verify, an all-in-one identity verification platform for businesses to digitally identity their customers as part of an onboarding or transaction process.

