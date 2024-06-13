Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) to Issue $0.40 Semi-Annual Dividend

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Opera to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Opera Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. Opera has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRA. TD Cowen upped their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on OPRA

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.