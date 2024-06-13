Orion Office REIT’s (ONL) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONL. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 82.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

