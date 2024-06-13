Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $102.24.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

