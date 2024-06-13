Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,376,560 shares of company stock worth $240,032,613. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 601,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.77 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

