Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palomar in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar has a 12 month low of $48.08 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 375,455.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $578,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,276,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $578,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,276,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,250 shares of company stock worth $2,141,770. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

