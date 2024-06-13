Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Kevin Boston Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.44, for a total value of C$87,200.00.

Kevin Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.74, for a total transaction of C$83,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Kevin Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.80, for a total transaction of C$78,980.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$17.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.29.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

