Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.
Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Acquisition
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.