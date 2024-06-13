Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYCR. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

