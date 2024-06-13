Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Bought by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

