Pembina Pipeline Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.25.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$51.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$49.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.33. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 21,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.66, for a total transaction of C$1,098,764.74. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

