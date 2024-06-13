PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.4% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 812.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.