Perion Network Ltd. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perion Network in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perion Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Perion Network had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after purchasing an additional 624,441 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 290.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 239,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

