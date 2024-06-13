Perspective Therapeutics Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, June 17th (NYSE:CATX)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CATX opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CATX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Insider Activity

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 368,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,493.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 25,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,008.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,716 shares in the company, valued at $478,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 30,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,941.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 144,283 shares of company stock valued at $200,849. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

