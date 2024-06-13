PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Position Boosted by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,578,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. PG&E comprises 3.9% of Blackstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $875,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after buying an additional 446,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PG&E by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in PG&E by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in PG&E by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCG opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

