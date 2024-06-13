Phillips 66 Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s FY2024 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share.
Phillips 66 stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
