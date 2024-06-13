Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.7 %
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.
Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies
In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.
