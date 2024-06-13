Piper Sandler Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $28.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Mosaic by 1,795.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

