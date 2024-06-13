POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
POET Technologies Price Performance
PTK stock opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of C$1.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.