PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Eric Ryan Shander Sells 1,600 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,433,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $355,468.40.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $67,748.28.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $67,827.50.

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.96 and a beta of 1.06. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $25.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PWSC. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.80 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W cut PowerSchool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.