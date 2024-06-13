Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Trading Down 4.3%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 71,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 757,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

PRME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $921.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

