ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:DAT – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $34.96. Approximately 1,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.99 million, a PE ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

About ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF

The ProShares Big Data Refiners ETF (DAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Big Data Refiners index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies focusing on the management, storage, usage, and analysis of large structured and unstructured datasets. DAT was launched on Sep 29, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

